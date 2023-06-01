Donations are being accepted at Field and Main Bank, 103 E. Bridge St., Cynthiana, to help Caleb Conley’s family.
Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, 35, made the ultimate sacrifice when he was killed on May 22, 2023, during a traffic stop.
He leaves behind his wife Rachel and two children, Riley and Olivia.
His funeral service will be held Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Scott County High School.
Donations may also be mailed to Field and Main Bank, P.O. Box 38, Cynthiana, KY 41031
