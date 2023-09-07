Have you had a chance to notice how lovely Crape Myrtles are all over town, most especially in Battle Grove Cemetery? At this time of year, when most of the other bloom has faded from the scene, we can count on Crape Myrtles to come into their loveliest color.
Several folks have asked me lately some questions about the care of their Myrtles, especially since so many of our shrubs were hurt by last December’s wild wind and extremely low temps.
Since I am no authority, I checked with someone local whose knowledge of landscape plants is encyclopedic. Danny Gasser, and I came away with lots of tips to pass on to those of you who have taken up the challenge of planting these hardy early fall bloomers.
First of all, my plants have gotten very tall and I wanted to trim them down so they would spread from the bottom. The answer: no, they will not spread from the bottom but they will get much fuller and therefore make a greater show for you if they are trimmed down some. Fall is the time to do this and don’t get carried away. If your plants are getting too tall take about four-five feet off and the shrub will get much fuller next season.
Question: Does it matter which Crape Myrtle I plant. Are they all hardy in this area?
The answer from Danny again is no. It does matter—not every cultivar is good for our area. Red Rocket is a great one. Red Rockets survived the past bad winter even better than our beloved Boxwoods, but not all Crape Myrtles are that dependable. There are about six varieties that work well here and we should check before we purchase new ones. He added, “We shouldn’t be timid about using them. They make such a good addition to your yard in the fall when most other flowers are spent.”
Another tip from Danny is Crape Myrtles need a bit of patience. They do not immediately burst forth in the spring. In fact, they are a bit slow to push out lots of leafy growth. Give them some time and they will catch up, and remember they bloom in early fall. Also, you can get lots of different colors, just be careful and plant those varieties that are hardy in this planting zone.
If you should want to plant a privacy wall of Myrtles since they do not spread very much from the bottom you can place them fairly close to each other—don’t crowd they need some growing room. Remember they can take trimming well if you do it in the fall. So if you need to replace any of your Boxwoods selecting zone hardy Crape Myrtles might be a good solution for your yard and edging.
Keep planting we are beginning to make many places here very lovely in the fall with our extra efforts.
Another effort that would be an excellent choice for our readers would be to take notice of how many local newspapers have closed across our country. In one year alone it has been reported that 1500 papers are now gone. A local paper gives us a view of ourselves that no other source can supply. We are better informed and more united as a community when we have a newspaper. When you are planning Christmas presents this year think about how many ways you are serving folks when you purchase subscriptions of the Democrat as gifts. You kill two birds . . . give a nice gift and help keep our paper alive and serving all of us.
