Connersville Christian Church invites you to join us for a night of Gospel Bluegrass Music featuring Cedar Valley Bluegrass Band on Friday, August 18, 2023. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Call 859-234-1040 for questions.
Join us at 2193 KY Highway 1842 E, Cynthiana, Ky. Less than 10 minutes from town on Route 32!
