Have you ever had the joy of swimming in what would best be described as ‘the old swimmin’ hole’? With water pollution and the absolute lack of safety precautions these delightful locations did fade from the scene way back.

But since I go way back and so does my brother, we remember lots of good times on a river bank. Now don’t get me wrong, our parents were not ignorant of the dangers of rivers swims when many outhouses were built right there next to the river. It was just that the temptation to jump in cool water on a hot day would sometimes override the admonitions visited on us by our folks.

