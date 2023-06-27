Have you ever had the joy of swimming in what would best be described as ‘the old swimmin’ hole’? With water pollution and the absolute lack of safety precautions these delightful locations did fade from the scene way back.
But since I go way back and so does my brother, we remember lots of good times on a river bank. Now don’t get me wrong, our parents were not ignorant of the dangers of rivers swims when many outhouses were built right there next to the river. It was just that the temptation to jump in cool water on a hot day would sometimes override the admonitions visited on us by our folks.
There was one, a mill pond about a half mile down the railroad, easy to walk to and with great branches to jump from. One thing about our river swims is that actually we did not swim all that much. Mostly it was the swing, jump and splash from grape vines, tree trunks or over reaching branches that were the most fun. We tried to make the biggest splash we could and then would paddle to the bank as quick as a silverfish to get up and out over the water again.
The Mill Pond was shaded by ancient sycamore trees that hugged the water with branches that seemed to grow right where they made a perfect perch for jumping, cannonballing and diving. The tree climb was not my brother’s concern with his long arms and gander shank legs, but I was short and had to wear calluses on my knees in the summer to do the same amount of climbing that he could do without padding.
When my brother and his buddy, Johnny, resurrected the Blue Goose, they had the transportation needed to go over Pine Mountain, follow the back holler river, called Laurel Fork, to find the little branch that eons before had dug out what we called the Blue Hole.
Here was water you could dream dreams about. It was as blue as the sky it reflected, deep as you imagination would take you and as pure as baby’s breath. Absolutely nothing polluting was above this gem and if you wanted you could drink it with no danger of stomach ailments afterward. The trees surrounding it were huge and ancient giving you the impression that they had been there when Indians roamed the Appalachians.
The spot had a few drawbacks which we kids completely ignored. It was cold as a January snow and for some reason it was a magnet for snakes, mostly black, which we ignored. But there were others not as friendly as the lazy black ones — Copperheads and Mountain Rattlers liked clean water, too. Of course, truth is snakes hate to be disturbed and if you threw in some rocks and made a bunch of noise the snakes would high tail it off to their hidey holes until it got quiet again.
There was absolutely nothing human around, no signs, picnic benches, trash bins, warnings etc. It was pristine, precious and rare. I suppose by now it has been found and either fenced off or commercialized, but the Blue Hole sits in the memory banks of all those who were fortunate to have seen it, felt the icy waters and drank from this purest form of water.
Children in this neck of the woods have memories of farm ponds and summer swims. It just never grew on me. I liked the smooth stones of the running creeks and never could adjust myself to the muddy bottoms of ponds created for animals and irrigation. Meanwhile, the lovely rain a few days ago squelched the threat of drought.
