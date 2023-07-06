Enough of this nonsense! When waking up and doing all that needs to be done in an intelligent and informed manner is fodder for criticism we are all in peril.
When the summer break is over, with close examination, we will find that teachers ‘woke’ up to bring what they deem the very best to their classrooms.
Parents ‘woke’ up the kids and sent them off to those classrooms. It is our hope that, there at school, all involved ‘woke’ up and will strive to fill the day with learning, laughter, understanding, failing and succeeding, and when evening closes its doors they all leave better for it.
Someone is shrieking that all parents are in some peril, because those administering education to our kids are doing so awake.
They all ‘woke’ up in the morning proceeded to schools and ventured to destroy families ties, biology lessons, facts, truth, social history, good manners and commonsense.
Do you remember squirming in your seat when the school nurse ventured to show us charts and tell us about human reproduction?
It was one of those days when learning was a bit tougher than usual, but we got through it unscathed, more informed and free to go on to recess or chorus, gym or spelling.
I vividly remember how sad I felt when I first learned about the Cherokee Indians being driven in a forced march away from the very mountain home I loved, too.
That sadness developed into another piece of knowledge about human sameness and differences.
It was sad, it was true and in my heart I wanted there never to be any more hurt given to our American Indian neighbors, or African Americans, or Jews or other identified group.
Knowing and learning that there are lots and lots of differences among the human race is basic fact, and folks, the truth is, kids pick up on that at about two years old.
I remember that I learned that boys were different when my mother and my aunt plopped my cousin and me in a big zinc tub and scrubbed the mud off us and out of our hair after we got in a mud fight.
From that I learned that boys are stronger, I got more mud on me than he did, and we are not all made the same. Big deal, lesson learned and life went on with no harm to either of us.
Those of us living in this free country know this, and yet here we are in the middle of an upheaval directed toward innocent children, struggling parents, bewildered teachers, and a medical profession with hands tied. As far as I can tell, all the hate, anger, retaliation and vitriol is because there are so many of us whose ideals, dreams, hopes, strivings, energy fall on the side of ‘waking up and smelling the bacon’. Because we are awake we are the enemy and must be stopped.
History is truth told of the past; science is truth spelled out for learning how the world works; biology is truth laid out for understanding human bodies; and I don’t care how you parse it, when we decide that it is better that people not be ‘awake’ to truth, and facts and possibilities we are kidding ourselves.
The hope is that this kind of thinking does not succeed in spilling such a philosophy on to too many others who learned as children that facts are like stones---they don’t change.
If we run into one it can hurt, cause damage and still be right there after all the fuss, still being a stone.
Yes, I ‘woke’ up this morning and so did all of the hard-working, caring people in my world. What the day may bring will be determined by our actions measured by truth of what is real and immutable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.