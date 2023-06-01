I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to the Kentucky Press Association (KPA) for granting me an amazing opportunity to work as a photographer for the Cynthiana Democrat.
It’s been an unforgettable start to the summer, and I am sincerely thankful to the KPA for its support, which has allowed me to build on my skills as a visual storyteller.
Local journalism, or small town journalism, is often referred to as the beating heart of communities.
It keeps us connected and informed with one another.
The real power of a newspaper can be summed up like this.
When I was little, I watched the Andy Griffith show like it was going out of style, and one of those episodes is a perfect example of the power of small town papers.
It is an episode where a stranger gets off a bus into Mayberry and no one in the town knows who he is, but the stranger knows who everyone else is.
Later in the episode it is revealed that the stranger had been reading the Mayberry paper and felt like Mayberry was his home.
He felt so connected to the community that he made it his.
That’s the goal of a small town paper.
While there are news stories that can catch attention from bigger news organizations, the main goal is to have a record, every week, of what happened in our small town.
Looking into the future for the remainder of my internship, I am still very excited.
I want to thank the Kentucky Press Association for the opportunity to work with the people at the Cynthiana Democrat, and for allowing me to look at my small town through a new lens.
Thank you, KPA, for opening doors and empowering me to make a meaningful impact through the art of photography.
