My father used to talk to us about the three I’s. These are three words that begin with the letter “I” that he believed were important as guides to how we should conduct ourselves throughout our lives. Those three words were, and are still, intelligence, industry and integrity.

By intelligence, Dad did not mean how innately smart we were. He meant that we should think through things regardless of how many I.Q. points we were given at birth.

