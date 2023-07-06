My father used to talk to us about the three I’s. These are three words that begin with the letter “I” that he believed were important as guides to how we should conduct ourselves throughout our lives. Those three words were, and are still, intelligence, industry and integrity.
By intelligence, Dad did not mean how innately smart we were. He meant that we should think through things regardless of how many I.Q. points we were given at birth.
He would say, “Don’t just believe what you hear. Examine the facts and evidence of all issues and problems.” He would suggest that when we heard something, we should put it into the “I’m not so sure” column, until we saw and reviewed evidence. “Use your head,” he’d say. “Think!” Occasionally some of us come up a little short with this one.
Secondly, he believed we should strive to be industrious. We should work to improve ourselves and our families. This goes further than just a person’s job; although being gainfully employed, and working hard to succeed in our employment is important. But there is more.
We should have projects, hobbies and meaningful activities that we pursue throughout our lives. Just having a lot of stuff is not enough. Nor is sitting around all day watching television. Dad believed we should create or build something, fix something up like a house or farm, make something, cook something or continue with our education. This list is limitless. This would define his second “I” word, and that word was, and is, industry.
Most important was his third “I” word, and that was integrity. Whatever we pursue, we should do it with integrity. We should be kind, generous, and forgiving.
Sometimes keeping within the terms of these three words can be difficult, but we should strive to adhere to the principles they define. Most of all, we should be honest! Honesty in our dealings is at the foundation of living a life of integrity.
I can still here my father’s voice when I would ask him for advice, or when he thought I was messing up. He would say, “Remember the three “I’s” son.” And then he would pick out which one applied to the situation at hand and hammer it home one more time.
I’m sure I came up short on adhering to his advice more times than not, but I do believe his three “I” words are something that we should all consider.
