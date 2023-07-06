Next-generation Internet access holds great promise to positively impact the lives of Kentuckians across our state. Expanding digital access for consumers creates a better environment for businesses and allows our economy to thrive in rural Kentucky. As the Judge Executive of Harrison County, I believe it’s vital for Kentucky’s economy to reestablish the market capabilities we rely on to have communications and the internet access we use in our daily lives.

While we’ve seen changes in quality and advancement over the past several years, there is more needed to truly close the digital divide for rural Kentucky. A relatively undiscussed, yet necessary, component for internet connectivity is spectrum, which is vital to wireless communications.

