Next-generation Internet access holds great promise to positively impact the lives of Kentuckians across our state. Expanding digital access for consumers creates a better environment for businesses and allows our economy to thrive in rural Kentucky. As the Judge Executive of Harrison County, I believe it’s vital for Kentucky’s economy to reestablish the market capabilities we rely on to have communications and the internet access we use in our daily lives.
While we’ve seen changes in quality and advancement over the past several years, there is more needed to truly close the digital divide for rural Kentucky. A relatively undiscussed, yet necessary, component for internet connectivity is spectrum, which is vital to wireless communications.
Licensed spectrum allows high speed access with low latency that devices rely on for connectivity. Through this spectrum, local businesses are able to participate in the digital economy that wouldn’t exist without reliable connectivity. Our economy benefits from networks like 5G that transform our economy.
Currently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum authority has lapsed, which means they are unable to proceed on any more spectrum auctions or grant licenses for new use. While the effects of this change aren’t felt now, the longer this lapse continues the more its consequences will be realized.
Network operators, educators, businesses and consumers will be constrained in their internet capabilities, resulting in more network congestion that will create problems for our area — especially in rural Kentucky.
It will not be enough for Congress to reauthorize the FCC’s spectrum authority. Congress must also take the opportunity to clarify a set of spectrum proceedings for the agency to move forward, enabling rural Kentuckians to have an improved wireless Internet connectivity. This would create a quality environment to allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to use licensed spectrum to reach their audiences through next generation devices and platforms.
This is a bipartisan goal that will enable economic opportunity and improve the consumer experience. Reauthorizing the agency’s authority and establishing a spectrum pipeline will expedite digital connectivity.
Reliable Internet access in Kentucky cannot be compromised for us to maintain communications and compete economically long term. Our internet and phone signal should be getting better, not worse. This problem needs to be solved, so we don’t lose ground and have an opportunity to get even better service.
The reauthorization of the FCC’s authority to conduct spectrum auctions, coupled with a stream of licensed spectrum to support long-range connections, can help promote the deployment of 5G services in underserved areas, taking rural Kentucky to the next level.
