Growing up in the forties one seldom came across someone in the family or in the family of friends who retired. Preachers didn’t retire, doctors certainly didn’t retire and lawyers didn’t retire. People who worked at almost any job just did not retire. Retirement is not discussed in the Bible either. Stay at home females didn’t retire—they cooked, cleaned and cared for others their entire lives. In my family, we had an aunt who was widowed very young and did not remarry. When there was a long, serious illness in the family, or a new baby or a broken bone here came Aunt Helen. She moved in usually taking one of the kids’ beds who were consigned to a pallet for the duration of her stay. Not to sound angelic, but I never minded sleeping on a pallet. There was s bit of freedom there not available with a couple of siblings crowded in the bed with you. You could even wander to the living room, crawl upon the sofa, or open the refrigerator and snatch a snack and even read as long as you wanted to with a flashlight. Ah, the good old days. Of course, it never occurred to me that Aunt Helen might have liked a different kind of life. She was just there when we needed her. After our crises passed, she would take herself to yet another relative who was in a spot of trouble. In those days before wholesale use of ‘nursing homes’ there was always someone who needed her caring assistance. If I close my eyes I can still see her with our new baby on her lap rocking way up into the night. She didn’t use the rocking chair—she sat in a straight backed, cane bottom chair. Wouldn’t you think that would jolt a baby’s insides out? No, not at all, mountain babies are much tougher than that. If there was some heavy work that needed doing the handyman would come. There were several of these through the years, and the one I remember most was Mr. Smallwood. He was way past what we today would call retirement age, but there he was splitting logs, digging out collapsed pipes, filling the coal bin, clearing brush—you name it; if it needed doing and was too heavy for the women in the family he came for not very much money, his noon meal and enough leftovers to take home for supper. I loved it when Mr. Smallwood would come because he was a super storyteller, and he loved to talk. He would talk even if there was no one listening, but if I got the chance I was always listening. He never held back either—his tales were completely uncensored and to my ears it was better than the grown-ups books I was forbidden to read. Besides that his stories were true. How did I know? He said so and if you are a kid with a wild imagination his word was quite enough. The one difference in coal country about retirement would be the long term coal miner. I’m afraid what happened to him could not in good conscience be called retirement. If you have ever known a person with silicosis or black lung you know it is a long painful affliction with no cure. If these men were able they might go to the general store, sit on the porch with others like him whittle and/or carve and tell tall tales. A good Barlow knife was worth its weight in gold for them. Their years in the mines had forced them out, but in their hearts and minds they never thought of it as what we in the modern age would call retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.