Are you planning a vacation this summer? I have been away, and I can you tell the rest of the country has left home. If we checked statistics and records, the number of people out on the roads, or in the air, or on a boat and perhaps even on rails we would find that we have set records for travel this summer.
Since I have been around almost since the Pilgrims hit Plymouth, I have witnessed giant strides in travel. How many of you (guess this sounds like a school teacher} remember Tourist Homes?
The younger generations never saw this, but when you had to take a long car or truck trip and had to sleep somewhere besides your good soft bed at home, there were few places to stop. There were no roadside motels waiting for you with their pools, dining rooms and room service. But if you were lucky you might find a Tourist Home.
Today, the modern iteration would be bed and breakfast.
My Uncle and Aunt George and Maggie Gumbert ran a tourist home on the old Richmond Road during WWII. It was only two bedrooms and they did it to accommodate those folks who were trying desperately to follow their servicemen from training and debarkation sites before the men shipped out.
When I stayed with Aunt Maggie, I played receptionist with their business cards and guest register for hours. Not that I was ever allowed to really check in someone, but I did get to play with any of the guest families’ kids.
Roads? Not many, and they were only two lanes wide unless they narrowed down to one. The good routes like 66 or 27 had paved roads, but back roads were mostly dirt or the early macadam type. Going through Georgia, the roads were mostly hard packed red clay. That’s how you knew you were in Georgia, red dirt was a dead give away.
My grandfather was a big family man. He loved to visit his Tennessee kin. Since he was a mine foreman in Kentucky or West Virginia, he often took long car trips to Tennessee.
Talk about rural, Tennessee was so far behind they thought they were ahead. Road signs were still in the future, so if you got lost and that was a regular occurrence, you had to stop and ask someone—anybody you might see be they on the road or in a field.
My daddy used to tell about how embarrassed he would be when his dad would slow the car down to a crawl, open the door, lean out and shout to complete strangers, “ Is this the way to Marvullllllll?” Meaning Maryville, TN.
If you were smart back then, you drove with at least two gallons of gas in a big red can stored in the trunk. It was more likely than not that you would run out of gas with the next station or storefront with a pump miles and miles ahead. Many a long walk was the reward for not having gas with you.
And yes, of course it was fiendishly dangerous. One time the gas in granddaddy’s trunk sloshed on the suitcase (one for the whole family). All their clothes smelled like gasoline for the rest of the trip.
Think you might stop and stretch and get snacks and a cold drink? Think again, first there were no roadside stops, second the few you might see close to any town sold things sky high and bathrooms? Forget it. The best you could do was to have the driver stop on a long stretch of deserted road, find a bush or tree and pray no one would drive by.
Traveling was not as air streamed, convenient, speedy or complete with most of the comforts of home available for a price. Whatever mode you choose for your getaway this summer, I can guarantee it will be far different than it was eighty years ago, but probably just as much fun. Bon Voyage.
