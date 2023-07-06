With Independence Day just around the corner, I’d like to take a moment to highlight Kentucky’s part in the Revolutionary War the War of 1812 three decades later. It might just make you want to stand a little taller. Kentuckians were said to be “half-horse, half-alligator, and tipped with snapping turtle.”

It’s forgivable to assume that Kentuckians didn’t play much of a part in the War for Independence, stuck out on the far side of the Appalachians from the original 13 colonies as they were. But Kentuckians were “all in” from the start, even though they were so far away from the action that they didn’t even hear about the July 4 signing of the Declaration of Independence until sometime that August. When they got the news, settlers at Boonesborough gathered to hear a reading of the document then built a huge bonfire and celebrated late into the night.

