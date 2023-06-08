This is it. I have my box of Puffs beside me and I am prepared for an ugly cry.
After 47 years with The Cynthiana Democrat, I’m handing in my press pass.
Retirement has always been just over the horizon or maybe a dangling carrot I could never quite reach. Not so much now that I’ve hit the milestone 65th birthday.
This is my last week at the newspaper. For my tobacco-raising and gardening friends, by the time you read this, I’ll be into the short rows.
I started here right out of high school and have stayed the course. It’s the only job I’ve ever had and frankly, the only job I’ve ever wanted.
After graduation on May 28, 1976, I gave myself a few days and then began looking for a job. I applied at The Cynthiana Democrat at the urging of Mr. Bell, who was the father of friends Laura, Robin and Lisa Bell. Mr. Bell managed the Getz Jewelers in downtown Cynthiana and word on the street was that the newspaper was hiring.
I interviewed, was offered the job and asked if I could start that day. I countered that I would start the following day, which was a Friday.
My career started in the composition room, which is where all the ads and newspaper pages were created. I split my time between there and the mail room, where I hand-stuffed papers.
I eventually wormed my way into the newsroom growing from staff writer to news editor to editor.
It has been a joy to serve this community. I have made friends with people I probably otherwise wouldn’t have met.
I have recorded hundreds of births and likewise hundreds of deaths.
I have mourned many tragedies and cried rivers of tears.
But I have also celebrated with friends and strangers alike in life’s victories.
I have had the proverbial front-row seats to so many goings on.
When I first decided to retire, husband Ernie said I would not know what to do with myself without being the fly on the wall.
He’s right. It’s definitely going to take some getting used to.
Cynthiana and Harrison County are my home and so I will be around. I hope I still see friends I’ve made.
I need to issue a big thank you to all who have helped me along the way. First to George Jacobs and Frank Warnock who saw something in me that I did not. They pushed, encouraged and coached me into a better me. So many people that I cannot name them all. Goodness, when I started there were so many contributing writers from the outlying communities. Time and space were the demise of those weekly columns.
The newspaper industry as a whole has undergone massive changes.
We have witnessed the shrinking newspaper size. Pages were once 14.75 inches wide and now are 9.75 inches wide. The height has been unchanged.
Changes haven’t all been to the physical paper.
I have been here during the terms of six mayors, five county judge-executives, six police chiefs, four fire chiefs, five superintendents, five managers/publishers, six editors and countless co-workers.
Since I announced my retirement a few months back, I have taken notice of “my last” events to cover for the paper. I say “to cover” because I will likely still be at the many functions that make Cynthiana and Harrison County interesting.
Last summer I attended the Harrison County Fair for the final time as a photographer. I started photographing baby shows when my mother-in-law was superintendent of the event. Last year was my last.
One of my all-time favorite photos was of a very young Bennett Sosbe peering through the slats of the fence at the goings on in the center ring.
An early lesson I learned at the Harrison County Fair was Do Not Wear Sandals to a truck pull, cattle/sheep/pig show. Boots. Always wear boots. The only things more gross than livestock manure would be tobacco spit on toes.
Last summer was also my last Rod Run. Oh my goodness how that event has grown over the years. It’s success is credited to the organizers who spend countless hours fine tuning every detail ... and it shows.
There will be no more “Photos by Becky Barnes” from Relay for Life, school functions, summer concerts or Christmas parades.
I won’t be at Cynthiana City Commission or Harrison County Board of Education meetings. I have written my last election story and have accompanied the Bluegrass Narcotics Task Force on my final drug bust.
I will miss the first day of school. The faces of the children always delighted me. They were eager to show off new shoes and backpacks but apprehensive to go into that great big classroom.
Not only have I loved covering the news for my hometown, but this community has embraced me.
I have loved being the go-to person for all the town’s news.
I love my colleagues and will miss them dearly.
Good-byes don’t come easy so I’ll just say fare thee well Cynthiana and Harrison County. You are being left in capable hands.
And with that, I tip my hat and bow into the shadows.
