His name was Panda and he was royal, brave, beautiful and faithful.
When he decided he loved you his heart never left you.
Like Grizabella, T. S. Eliot’s favorite cat, he had some difficulties in his long life.
For reasons always then and always will be, unknown, this noble feline lost his home.
He nearly starved to death even though it was told that he tried to make his way at several homes in the area, but failed.
How he found the right house I am not sure, but find it he did and when he did he found a friend, Pumpkin.
While he did not suffer kindly the many feral cats he found there, he loved Pumpkin.
At Pumpkin’s house, he also found abundant food, for this was a place that could not abide starvation and had even been known to leave food for possum and raccoon visitors.
Panda was particularly handsome with his shiny, long coat, tuxedo markings and long fluffy tail.
He was big, too, and when he walked among the raggedy strays that also ate at this particular eatery, he stood tall among them.
He was regal in bearing and was particularly proud of his good looks.
When in the early summer it became necessary for him to have his annual hair cut he pouted for days until it finally began to grow back and he could once again strut his beauty for all other felines to envy.
Since life is always bound to deal us inevitable blows of sadness, so too it did for Panda when one day he lost his dearest companion, Pumpkin.
Grief is a bitter dish and he did not handle it well, as he lost weight, shine and his royal spark.
Since it was obvious that he, in a former life, had been a house cat, the owner of the house in desperation invited him in to see if he might perk up a bit.
Voila, it worked.
There before him were beds for him to hide under and sleep upon and a human to follow, boss and annoy.
The human and Panda had to work at finding harmony since cats are not dogs and the two had to find some common ground. Panda went right on being royal, running things, and insisting on certain privileges and eventually the human caught on and capitulated.
He insisted on certain specialty foods, would not eat leftovers, and disdained water unless it was freshly drawn and cold.
He went outside when he wanted, but not a minute before he decided it was time to stretch his legs and demonstrate his particular majesty for the underlings.
He dreaded company in his house and spent those dreadful hours under or behind heavy furniture where he could keep his eye on his human, but at the same time avoid the strangers.
He filled the empty house and long quiet hours by just being himself.
His preferred schedule became the house rule, he claimed the human’s lap in the evening and followed her to bed at midnight.
To pay for his keep he insisted on rubbing his human’s feet with gentle paws after the light went out and it was time to settle down.
The irony of his leaving is that when he came he was starving and at the end the hateful throat cancer left him unable to eat.
He was noble, beautiful and unique, and in his long stay he caused laughter and obedience, consternation, and joy.
In his going he left a very sad heart and tears from this human who had always thought before Panda that she was only a dog person.
