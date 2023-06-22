It seems like every family has one of those “mystery” things that just can’t be explained.
You know, like the time Aunt Sylvia’s watch ended up on top of the gate post out by the road.
The Donaldson Bakery man (you do remember him don’t you?) found it when he stopped to deliver Aunt Sylvia’s weekly supply of sweet rolls.
The watch on the pole couldn’t be explained then, nor can it now. It’s one of those true family mysteries.
Last week certain events transpired that I believe qualify as a bona-fide mystery.
I got my paycheck from my work as a commissioner last Thursday, and I sat it on my desk. I would take it to the bank to cash when I had time.
The next day I decided that I would need some extra cash for an upcoming event, so I wrote an additional check for two hundred dollars. I very carefully folded both checks together and stuck them in my shirt pocket.
Then I went to the bank drive-through to cash them both. I took the folded-together checks out of my pocket, put them in the canister, sent them in through the tube, and I told the teller I just wanted cash.
When the money came out of the tube it was in one of those little bank envelopes, and it was sealed. I didn’t open the envelope to count the money, but just sat in on the car seat. When I got home, I carried it into the house and put it on my desk.
The next afternoon, I opened the envelope and counted the cash.
To my dismay, it came up short: The amount in the envelope was exactly the amount of my paycheck.
The money for the check I wrote for cash wasn’t there.
Since it was Saturday afternoon, there wasn’t much I could do. I went on-line and discovered that the check didn’t clear.
My check must have somehow got lost after it got inside the bank: probably thrown out with the trash by then.
There was nothing I could except wait until Monday morning when I could go to the bank and straighten it up.
Later that day when I was taking my clothes to the wash room, I felt this little crinkle-like sensation on my hand when I picked up one of my shirts.
I checked it out, and low and behold it was the missing check!
Now, I wish you’d tell me how that check got into the canister, through the tube, into the bank building, and then back out and once again back into my shirt pocket.
What a mystery!
