I’ve decided that it’s just as important how I see myself as it is how others see me. I think the psychologist might even say it’s more important. A couple of very small, probably insignificant events happened to me last week that got me to thinking about this stuff.
Of course, I have always seen myself as being careful how I spend money. I would use thoughts and expressions like “thriftiness” and “not wasteful” to describe myself. I’m quite sure many people call me “tight.” I think that would be a fair choice of words.
It seems to me like it is a good thing that people might say I am very careful about how I shop and spend.
And I’m sure that this is all a part of my reputation.
Where I am using thoughts and words like “thriftiness” to describe myself, I can imagine that the real world is not quite so generous. Maybe sometimes the words used to describe the thrifty shopper are terms and expressions like miserly, skin-flint and penny-pincher.
I might be delusional, but I decided a long time ago that I see myself exactly as I am: wise and careful when it comes to spending money. All those negative connotations that others might connect with my thriftiness is just the way the world works. I have decided to be proud of my thriftiness!
Then it happened. Last week I was at the Dollar Store and I needed envelopes. I didn’t get the kind you lick to seal: Instead I paid a few cents more for those self-seal type. Then, of all things, I went to the drive through car-wash and I chose the eighteen dollar wash instead of the thirteen dollar one. That night, I looked back on these two things and went into a panicked self-examination. What is happening to me? Am I losing my values?
Of course all of these thoughts disappeared the next day, and I went about my life like, “business as usual.” But there was just this little nagging concern floating around in the back of my mind.
Later there was this big wind storm out at my farm. When I got there, I saw a small yellow cap in the yard. It didn’t take me long to see that the cap was from a small can of OFF insect spray that had blown off the porch. When I went to put the cap back on the can, I saw that the plastic collar around the top of the can was cracked.
No problem! I took the can inside, got out the scotch tape and wrapped it around the broken collar. BINGO! The one-third-full can of OFF would live again.
Later that day when I was recalling this can incident, I realized I should never worry again about any change in my self-concept. The die is cast: I will forever be a sparing, scrimping, close-handed, penny-pincher. And that is just fine with me!
