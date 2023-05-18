This summer, I have been given an incredible opportunity to join the team at the Cynthiana Democrat and am looking forward to seeing my community in a new perspective.
For those who don’t know me, my name is Marshall Canupp, I am a student at Western Kentucky University and studying criminology with a minor in photojournalism. I graduated from Harrison County High School in the spring of 2021.
As a photographer, I have always been captivated by the power of images to capture moments in time and tell stories. That’s why I am thrilled to be starting an internship with the Cynthiana Democrat this summer. Through this internship, I hope to gain valuable experience and learn new skills that will help me in the future.
Photography is a powerful tool, it allows us to capture moments and memories that we can cherish for years to come. From family photos to professional portraits, photography has the power to bring people together and create lasting connections. In addition, photography plays a crucial role in industries such as journalism, advertising, and art, where images can convey powerful messages and evoke strong emotions.
As a college student I know how important internships are to a students education, so I am thankful to the Cynthiana Democrat and the Kentucky Press Association for this opportunity to build onto my skills as a photographer by gaining real world experience.
If you have an idea for a story or want a photo of your event in the Cynthiana Democrat, please reach out to me!
