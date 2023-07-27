Potatoes, garlic, and onions are staples worldwide partly because of their versatility and partly because of their storage-ability. Late July and August is when our spring-planted onions, garlic and potatoes reach maturity and are ready for harvest.

If you want to harvest some new potatoes, onions, or garlic before they reach maturity enjoy them at the table in short order, but if you want to store them it is important to harvest them at the correct time. Check your seed packet or variety information for details about how many days are expected for maturity, some varieties may be later.

