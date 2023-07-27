Potatoes, garlic, and onions are staples worldwide partly because of their versatility and partly because of their storage-ability. Late July and August is when our spring-planted onions, garlic and potatoes reach maturity and are ready for harvest.
If you want to harvest some new potatoes, onions, or garlic before they reach maturity enjoy them at the table in short order, but if you want to store them it is important to harvest them at the correct time. Check your seed packet or variety information for details about how many days are expected for maturity, some varieties may be later.
This year should have been a good one for onions because there was ample rainfall earlier in the season as they established; and it was a bit drier later in the season, so they did not rot.
I planted onions in intervals so I could harvest some as green onions and wait on others for the bulbs. These are now ready to be cured for storage.
Garlic is the easiest in my experience.
Wait for the tops to die back completely and then pull up your crop. If you harvest them green, you will find that the cloves have not fully formed, so a complete die-back it critical. Leave them intact and lay them over a screen, or some similar device, for about one to two weeks in a shaded well-ventilated location (I use the garage).
Once the bulbs feel dry, braid them all together, or cut the stems, leaving a couple of inches above the bulb, and store in a mesh bag.
A cool, dark storage space with good ventilation is ideal.
The signal that your onions are ready for harvest can be seen above the soil, as well. The tops of the plants will begin to flop over and die back. Once about half of the tops have turned brown and flopped over, the onions are at their peak for harvesting.
You do not want to harvest too early because the bulb size will be small, they will cure slowly, and will be more likely to decay before you use them.
Putting off harvest too long also increases the chances of decay.
Once the tops flop and have died out, dig the onions.
During the curing process, you want to cut the tops back to about two inches and lay them out on a screen in that same dry, well-ventilated, shaded place your garlic enjoyed for about two weeks. I turned a fan on in the garage this year because of high humidity.
As they cure the necks shrink up and phenolic compounds accumulate there, which helps to stop rot. Those onions with thicker necks have a harder time protecting themselves from rot, so go ahead and sort those out and use them first.
Those that look clean can have the remaining tops snipped after two weeks of curing. Onions are most successfully stored at 32 degrees with a low humidity level.
Rot and sprouting during the bulb’s dormant period are more prevalent when they are stored at temperatures above 40. Plus, a warm onion really stings your eyes when you cut it up!
Other ways to increase your onion harvest and successful storage is to start with the right variety at planting time. In Kentuckiana, we should plant intermediate-day length onions (these onions set bulbs when day-length averages 12-14 hours) including the varieties ‘Super Star’, ‘Candy’, ’Red Candy Apple’, ‘Spartan Sleeper’, ‘Storage King’, ‘Sterling’ and ‘Big Daddy.’ Most of these prove to be good storage onions as well.
Interestingly, the more pungent the onion the better it stores because of higher levels of the phenolic compound which helps to keep disease down in the bulb.
Potatoes, depending on the variety, can be harvested early, mid, or late season taking as little as 70 days to maturity or up to 135 days, but again, for storage wait until the tops have completely died back.
Some gardeners recommend waiting another week or two after this before digging so that the skin has a chance to harden off. If you do not do this, then be sure to let them cure once dug.
Sort your potatoes and keep the bruised or cut ones for eating now. Set the clean ones aside so they can cure for one to two weeks at 65-70 degrees and high relative humidity.
Once they are cured, they are ready to be stored in a cool, moist, dark place that maintains a temperature between 40-50 degrees (ideally), but who can pull that off all the time?
A cool place in the basement will suffice; just do not refrigerate, it will convert the starch to sugar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.