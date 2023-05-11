Small town living can be mixed bag of delight and drudgery. But once in awhile living here, in or near Cynthiana, can offer you such an array of interests that one is hard pressed to pick just one or two. Take the last few weeks as an example.
Two stage productions, a Home and Garden Show, a visit by our current Poet Laureate and several sports events. At the same time, the weather has decided to take us through every known winter interruption ever recorded in our mythology. We had Sarvis winter, and even though we don’t have much Sarvis to tempt a late winter, we must have had enough because the wind-storm that accompanied it was one to write home about. Then we had Red Bud winter followed by what we all hopefully say is the last one, Blackberry Winter. After all it is now May and time for all the winters to recede back to Canada.
But I digress, I actually sat down to write about the most recent production by the Rohs Theatre Players. When you have been around as long as I have you pick up a trick or two about going to see stage productions. If it is a long running musical, pick early week shows. As the week progresses the strain on the vocal chords takes a toll and usually one will find that the freshest productions are those on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Opening nights are the most unpredictable and the excitement level on the part of the audience and cast alike combine to generate an intoxicating mix of drama and accident all grouped together. Props suddenly break, backdrops gape unintentionally, lines are dropped leaving actors ‘cueless’ and if the telephone was supposed to ring someone forgot. It’s all part of the fun and opening night crowds are blessedly forgiving.
But if you really want to see what the production was all about, experience a polished, purposeful presentation and catch a bit of the nostalgia the actors are feeling then plan to go to the closing show. Or better yet, catch one of the early shows and finish with the last one. You will spot the difference right off. They are both fun, but in differing ways.
I saw House of Blue Leaves close, and it blew me away. Folks who have not availed themselves of the opportunity to see this ensemble group perform are missing a great live theatre treat. I was privileged to see some of these actors at the beginning of their dramatic careers—some in high school, some in local Children’s theatre and some with this very group. They have learned their craft well. This piece, “. . . Blue Leaves” is one tough customer. Yet under the direction of Becky Smith and combined with their own well-honed theatre instincts the play fairly jumped off the stage and into our minds and hearts.
While the leading characters certainly earned headliner credit, there was no single performance that did not wring out of this very generous script all the possible dramatic content available. They all deserve Regional Tony’s. They served their craft with the most they could be in the part and they served their audience a dish to fulfill all theatrical fantasies. The nuns alone were treat enough to pay for one’s ticket.
A big thank you to all those who were daring enough to bring to life this play with all its complications and intricacies — and yes, the telephone did ring right on cue — we theatre loving audience members were enthralled.
Wonder what they will find in the theatrical attics to share with us next? Don’t forget Mother’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.