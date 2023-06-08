William Kenneth “Kenny” Hitt, age 68, of Mt. Olivet, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 30, 1954, in Mt. Olivet, to the late Marshall “Jack” Longworth and Ada Elizabeth Donaldson Hitt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Marshall Hitt.
Kenny is survived by his spouse, Theresa Knipper Hitt; a daughter, Stacey (Paul) Duncan; two sisters, Marsha Kay Ward, Linda Cronch; a special sister-in-law, Diana Hitt; four grandchildren, Kaleb Duncan, Paige Duncan, Elise Duncan, Christen Fischer; nieces, Crystal Hitt, Amberly Hitt; a special cousin, Lanny (Evelyn) Hitt; special friends, Jamie (Kim) Moore, Christine (Danny) Faulkner; special thanks to Ellie Thompson, Hospice of Hope, Maysville, KY.
Memorial services will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. noon on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Robertson County Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00. Bro. Ron Moser will preside over services. Burial will be private.
View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.