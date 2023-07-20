William Albert Jibb, 89

William Albert Jibb, age 89, of Cynthiana, KY passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Lexington VA Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was born in Bracken County, Kentucky on January 21, 1934, to the late Frederick and Katherine Brush Jibb. Albert was also preceded in death by his wife Loretta Teegarden Jibb, and his three sisters; Mary Alice Brewer, Anastacia Flynn and Martha Jibb. He served in the United States Army and attended Connersville Christian Church. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father and enjoyed creating excitement for those around him.
Albert is survived by his daughter, Pam Jibb.
A private Celebration of Life will be at a later time at the convenience of the family. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
