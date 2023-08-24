Susan Marshall Vest Morgan, 50, passed late Saturday evening, August 5, 2023, at her sister’s home in Wilmore, KY., after a 6-month battle with cancer. Susan was born on December 3, 1972, to Marion Bell Vest (“Dee Dee”) and Francis Taylor Vest (“Buck”), residents of Cynthiana, KY. Both parents are deceased. Susan’s husband, Robert Morgan, preceded her in death, as well as her maternal aunt, Martha Bell Jones. Left to grieve her loss are a sister, Beth Vest Fogler (Harry), Wilmore, Ky., and a brother, Mark Hamilton Vest (Susan), Pinetop, Arizona; nephew Hank Fogler, and nieces Jennie and Carrie Vest; cousins Rick Jones (Naomi) and Samantha Jones Wright. Susan was a 1991 graduate of Harrison Co. High School.
A memorial service and reception will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, Nicholasville, KY., on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (3220 Lexington Rd.), preceded by a private burial in Battle Grove Cemetery on September 9.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Young Writers Project at the Carnegie Center, 251 West Second St., Lexington, KY., 40507.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.