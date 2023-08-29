Sherry Senski Horne, 71, joined her daughter Carrey Beth Nowakowski in Heaven on Aug. 21 2023.
Her parents, Edward and Carol (Whidden) Senski, also gathered her in their arms.
Sherry is survived by sister Kathy ( Richard) Hinckle , brother Michael Senski , brother Daniel (Annette) Senski.
She is also survived by a loving Grandson Brandon Nowakowski.
She is further survived by Aunt Jackie Kubisz and nephew, nieces, cousins and friends
Sherry was a rolling stone, born in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Sherry spent time in Houston, Tx. She graduated from Harrison High Cynthiana, Ky and made her final move to Dinwiddie, Va, where she worked and lived until her passing.
