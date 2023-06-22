Sheila Isabella Hieb Jameson, age 89, peacefully joined her Lord on Sunday, June 11, after a life enriched by family, community service, extensive travels, and an ardent passion for geology.
Born in 1933 in the village of Ahmednagar, India, to missionary parents Stephen and Beth Hieb, Sheila spent her earliest years in India before her family relocated to various towns across Minnesota and North Dakota.
Near the end of her college years at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, Sheila met Doug Jameson at a Christian student conference. Later in life, Sheila reminisced about her first impressions of Doug, saying she thought, “he seems like a nice boy, but I wouldn’t want to marry him.”
The couple married in 1955 and settled in Madison, Wisconsin, where Sheila taught fourth grade while earning a master’s degree in education, focusing on children’s religious literature. Doug pursued his medical studies during this period, and they welcomed the first of their seven children in 1958. In 1966, they moved to Lexington where Doug assumed a teaching position at the University of Kentucky Medical School. The couple completed their family in 1970 with the birth of their seventh child.
While balancing her duties as a mother of a large family, Sheila maintained active roles within her church and her children’s schools.
She was an expert baker, supplying her family with home-baked bread and an always-full cookie jar. At Christmastimes, she crafted delicious, braided cardamom bread, some years baking over 100 of these sweet holiday loaves for teachers, neighbors and friend
Sheila and Doug had a peaceful and loving marriage for 25 years. In 1980, Doug’s untimely death from pancreatic cancer left Sheila to manage her family singlehandedly.
With four children still at home, Sheila rose to the occasion, carried on as the head of the household, and began to develop her love of adventure.
By 1982, she found herself exploring the geologic wonders of the southwest on a road trip to California with her three youngest children. Then, in the summer of 1984, she accompanied her two youngest sons on a backpacking trip to Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior. She had sworn off camping after one trip with Doug early in their marriage. However, Doug had talked about visiting Isle Royale with her and she wanted to realize that dream.
After Doug’s death, Sheila gained certification for teaching in Kentucky with classes at UK. These included geology classes, which ignited her passion for minerals and led her to begin collecting interesting rocks, minerals, and fossils to adorn her home and garden. Sheila taught eighth grade earth science for a few years before transitioning to work for World Book Encyclopedia, servicing school libraries throughout northern Kentucky until her retirement.
With her grown children spread across the country, Sheila relocated to Cynthiana in 1995, to be close to her eldest daughter Maribeth. There she found a welcoming community in Cynthiana Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and taught the ladies’ Sunday school for years, in addition to serving in pastoral searches, committees at the Presbytery, the Session, and much more.
After her retirement, Sheila devoted her time as a volunteer educator and assistant regional director of the AARP Driver Safety Program. She traveled throughout Kentucky giving seminars to seniors about skills for driving safely as their bodies and senses aged. She took the classes to heart and was known for sharing the lessons abundantly with those in whose cars she rode.
Around that time, Sheila’s world expanded when her sister invited her along on an international educational tour. Over the next fifteen years, Sheila found excitement and fulfillment in traveling with her sister, her older daughters, and even solo, to Scandinavia, Scotland, France, Kenya, Egypt, New Zealand, the Canadian Maritime Provinces, the American and Canadian Rockies and Iceland. Some of these tours focused on history and culture, while many others focused on geology, furthering her enthusiasm for minerals and the earth’s internal processes. After her second visit to Iceland, she exclaimed to her youngest daughter, “Oh, Ruth, I got to stand on the Mid-Atlantic Rift!”
Sheila’s joy was rooted in her family, who now celebrate her fulfilling life and ascendance to God’s grace.
She leaves behind her sister Doris Rhine (Riverside CA), seven children and their spouses, 19 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Her children and their spouses are Ralph and Alison Jameson (Tucson, AZ), Harry Douglas Jr. and Janice Jameson (Fresno, CA), Maribeth Jameson and Tim Depew (Cynthiana, Ky), Fran Jameson and Rob Fisher (Cabot, AR), Stephen and Carla Jameson (Wilmington, DE), Ruth Jameson and John Coppinger (Orland Park, IL) and Bill Jameson and Michelle Martin (Madison, WI).
A memorial will be held at Cynthiana Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 28, at 11 a.m. Sheila’s ashes will be interred at a later date in Gays Mills, Wisconsin beside those of her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cynthiana Presbyterian Church End of Month Meals Program, which feeds the needy in Sheila’s community
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.