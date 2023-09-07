Sarah Hanson Swinford Kinney, 87, Cynthiana, Kentucky, died August 24, 2023. Sarah, known as Sally by family and friends, was born in Cynthiana, on March 8, 1936, to the late Judge Mac Swinford and Benton Peterson Swinford. Sally graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1954 and Vassar College (Poughkeepsie, New York) in 1958. She earned a degree in American Studies from Vassar, combining her interests in American history and literature, with a minor in journalism (she was known far and wide (or at least locally) by the affectionate moniker “The Grammar Hammer.”) Although she initially considered a career in journalism following graduation, she returned to Kentucky and obtained a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Kentucky in 1959. As a newly minted teacher, Sally returned to Cynthiana and began a long career in public education. Sally taught English, U.S. history, reading and journalism and sponsored many student clubs and activities from 1959-1995, primarily at Harrison County High School. Sally later earned a Master’s Degree in English from UK, which enabled her to teach college level English courses at Maysville Community College, Maysville, and at the Licking Valley Campus, Cynthiana, from 1992 until her retirement in 2012. Sally wholeheartedly believed in the transformative power of public education and often remarked on how much she loved school, both as a student and teacher. There was not a trip through town that did not include “there’s one of my former students,” and her years of service across multiple generations left an indelible mark on her beloved community.
In 1960, Sally married Hall Kinney, a fellow Cynthianian, to whom she was married for 62 years. Sally and Hall enjoyed intellectual conversations about literature, poetry, theology, and public affairs; riding horseback and working on the farm; and preserving their cherished home, Sheawood, on Pike Street. Sally was also very proud of her lifelong membership at Cynthiana Presbyterian Church, serving many terms as Deacon and Elder and writing A History of the Cynthiana Presbyterian Church, 1829-1969. She was also devoted to literacy and served on the board of the Cynthiana/Harrison County Public Library. In her retirement, she particularly delighted in volunteering as a guide at the Cynthiana/Harrison County Museum; hosting walking tours of the historic Battle Grove Cemetery; water aerobics with the Aqua Gals; and weekly “Wine and Whine” gatherings with Hall and sister-in-law, Faye.
She is predeceased by her husband, Hall, who died in April 2023; sister, Mary Jouett Swinford Reed, and bother-in-law, Mac Reed; brother, John Swinford, and sister-in-law, Mary Kay Foster Swinford; brother-in-law, Delmer D. Dunn; and nephew, Bruce Kolbe. Sally is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Tom) Korona; Ann Jouett (John) Brenzel; five grandsons Joseph, Peterson and David Korona and William and Jack Brenzel; sisters, Alice Swinford Kolbe and Ann Swinford Dunn; and many beloved nieces and nephews, each of whom was her favorite.
Sally’s family is grateful for her many supportive caregivers, including Angie Damron, and especially for her longtime caregiver, Paula Anderson.
Visitation will be held September 9, 2023, from 11:00am to 1:00, at Cynthiana Presbyterian Church.
Donations in Sally’s memory may be made to Cynthiana/Harrison County Public Library and Cynthiana/Harrison County Museum.
