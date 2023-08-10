Samuel Markas Baucom of Cynthiana, age 43, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023 in Georgetown, KY. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 7, 1980. His parents are Sam Baucom, Rachelle Baucom, and the late Patricia Hill. Besides his mother he is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Hill; and his paternal grandparents, Bill and Louise Baucom.
Besides Sam and Rachelle Baucom he is survived by his wife, Crystal McKinney Baucom; three sons, Draven Florence, Sean Baucom, Chance Baucom; three daughters, Samantha Baucom, Destiny Baucom, Katie Florence; three brothers, Doug Baucom, Nathan Abercrombie, Johnny Baucom, one sister, Jackie Baucom; and three grandchildren, Zayden Farthing, Kaison Davis, Axel Claypool.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, August 9, at Leesburg Christian Church, with visitation prior. Jon Welch officiated the service. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. View and sign the guestbook www.warefuneralhome.com
