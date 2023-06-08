Ruby Perrin King, 93, of Lexington, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born in Harrison County on July 16, 1929, to the late Mac K. and Stella Million Perrin. Ruby was happy to be able to spend 20 some years in Florida with her siblings, she loved Cincinnati Reds baseball, UK Wildcats basketball and football. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Calvin King; a son, Darryl Wayne King; nine brothers; and three sisters.
Ruby is survived by one son, Barry Neal King; four daughters, Carolyn (Jim) King Gallagher, Brenda King, Janet King and Cheryl King; two sisters, Dorothy True, Ann Foster; a daughter-in-law, Patsy King; four grandchildren, Kristen (Alan) Coble, Brandon (Rissa) King, Kelly (Gene) Moore, Daniel (Joey) King; five great-grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan) Callahan, Jordan Campbell, Danika King, Devin King, Darren King; and four great, great-grandchildren, Amelia Buckner, Vivian Campbell, Violet Campbell, Freya Callahan.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home. Visitation was prior to services, also at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be at Neave Cemetery following services, and Bro. Glenn Redmon officiated services.
Active Pallbearers were: Gene Moore, Alan Coble, Brandon King, Daniel King, Wagoner Perrin, and Ryan Callahan. Honorary Pallbearers include Barry Hill, Rick Farris, and Richard McCauley. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504.
