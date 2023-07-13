Ronald Charles Whalen, 75

Ronald Charles “Ronnie” Whalen, 75, husband of Marilyn Collins Whalen, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the VA Medical Center -Cooper Drive in Lexington.
Born December 5, 1947, in Harrison County to the late Charles W. & Anna Mae Fryman Whalen, he was a retired employee of 3M, a proud NRA member and was of the Nazarene faith. Ronnie was a US Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam, where he earned a Purple Heart. He loved hunting, fishing in his boat, watching movies and anything related to the military. He made his daily rounds visiting with his friends at McDonalds, Roy’s and Dryden’s Sporting Goods.
Additional survivors include 4 children: Stevie (Missy) Collins, of Clay City, and Michelle (Paul) Foster, Laurie Stamper & Sharon (Jason) Whitaker, all of Cynthiana; a brother, William (Jane) Whalen, of Carlisle; 11 grandchildren: Tiffani Sparks, Corri Collins, Kacey Hamm, Dustin French, Kyle Foster, Spenser Whalen, Tyler Stamper, Lauren Thornton, Dustin Whitaker, Tamra Whalen & Avery Whitaker; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Also preceding him in death was a sister, Audrey Feeback.
Services were Monday, July 10 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Rev. Wayne Tolson. Burial with military honors followed in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Casketbearers were Dustin French, Kyle Foster, Jeremy Hamm, Spenser Whalen, Avery Whitaker and Dusin Whitaker.
Visitation was Monday until the time of service.
Condolences and video tribute are available at www.drakefuneralhome.com.
