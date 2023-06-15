Robert ‘Sammy’ Samuel Dunn, age 72, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at his home. He was born in Harrison County on July 2, 1950 to the late Hurchel and Mary Dunn. Sammy was also preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Harold (LaVerne) Dunn; a sister and brother-in-law, Mildred (Clayton) Cummins; a brother-in-law, Buddy Auxier; and a nephew, Ronnie Cummins.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Wade Dunn; one son, Brian (Jennifer) Keith Dunn; a brother, Roscoe (Sharon) Dunn; a sister, Ruby Auxier; two grandchildren, Brady Dunn, Blayne Dunn; and several nieces and nephews.
Sammy loved softball in his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, and lately has turned his sights to golfing. He was a Deacon, Trustee and assistant song leader at his church, Pleasant Green Baptist Church. Sammy was loved by his family, friends and community.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home with burial at Raven Creek Cemetery following. Visitation was held on Monday, May 29, 5-9 p.m., also at Ware Funeral Home. Brother Rob Stanley will be conducting services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant Green Baptist Church Building Fund, 531 Bowmans Mill Rd., Berry, KY 41003.
Pallbearers are as follows: Brady Dunn, Blayne Dunn, Scott Mitchell, Kevin Gaunce, Mike Meyer, Kevin Farrell, Steve Dunn, and Ryan Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bobby Poindexter, Nathan Million, Mike Cummins, Bill Sharp, Billy Hill, Tim McNees, Larry McNees, Ray Singer, David Lane. www.warefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.