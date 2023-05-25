Bob A. Penn, 84, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023.
Born and raised in Cynthiana, Ky., Bob was a 1956 graduate of Cynthiana High School and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1960. He worked for the Office of Surface Mining, Department of Interior in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia before retiring as director of the Big Stone Gap, VA, office after 28 years.
He was a great lover of sports cars and the University of Kentucky. Bob was known to come home from a round of golf, which he loved, bragging about getting scratched up in the fairway, hitting a little white ball with a stick. He raised a family with tenderness and love. All of us could spend days talking of his wonderful sense of humor, as he was one ever so funny man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.O. Penn and Evelyn Byrd Faulconer Penn. Bob is survived by his wife, Darla Griffin Penn; children, Carolyn (Jody) Hendricks, Brent Penn, Travis (Lindsey) Penn, and Sabrina (Harold) Kelly; grandchildren, Ryan Penn, Nathaniel Brown, Kyle Penn, Erica Powell, Micah Penn, Maggie and Laurel Kelly; great grandchildren, Hayden Brown, Emma, Sawyer, Piper Penn and Corinne Gomez.
Funeral services were held at the Hamlett-Dodson Funeral Home. Burial was at the Oakville Cemetery, Kingsport, Tennessee.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the meditation building in Battle Grove Cemetery.
