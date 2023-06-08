Richard C. Perkins, 92, Cynthiana, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born in Harrison County on June 16, 1930, to the late Wilbur and Zella Mae Jones Perkins. Richard was a farmer and factory worker. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Jean Coy Perkins; two sons, Danny Wayne Perkins and Richard Steven Perkins; five brothers; one sister and a grandson, Scotty Perkins.
He is survived by one sister, Virginia Perkins Coy; four sons, Mike Perkins, Anthony (Karen) Perkins, Gary (Connie) Perkins and Allen (Michelle) Perkins; one daughter, Donna (Mike) Lee Fryman; one daughter-in-law, Elaine Perkins; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home with visitation at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.