Randy Lee Harris, age 65, of Cynthiana, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the University of Cincinnati, OH.
He was born in Columbus, OH, on June 19,1957, to the late Lorraine McElfresh.He is survived by his son, Daniel (Sooyoung) Adam Harris; three brothers, Tim (Suk) Harris, Jeff McElfresh, Shawn (Paula) McElfresh; three sisters, Brenda Harris, Karen (Jamie) Russell, Sandra (Mark) Ray; three grandchildren, Damien James Harris, Gavin Michael Harris, and Andrew Yijun Harris.
A Memorial Service was conducted Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Ware Funeral Home. Pastor Bobby Duncan will said a word of prayer to close the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ware Funeral Home to help the family cover costs for Randy.
