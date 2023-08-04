Philip C. Losch, born on July 13, 1949, and raised in Elizabethtown, Ky, died on July 8, 2023 in Bowling Green, Ky. He was the son of Otto and Evalyn (Layer) Losch. Phil is survived by his wife of 51 years, Julie (Anderson); son, Andrew (Brandee); daughter, Rebecca (Jimmie); grandchildren, Jacob, Adam, Landon, Aaron, Elizabeth; brother, Randy (Judy); sister-in-law, Sarah (Rick); brother-in-law, John; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Phil graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1972, and spent his career in pharmacy helping people at the local (Retail/Hospital), state (Board and Inspector), and national (Consultant) levels. He was actively involved in his church and local communities where he lived. He had a heart for missions and was part of 30+ mission trips to Nicaragua, Honduras, Ecuador, and Brazil. When he wasn't preparing for, or on the mission field, Phil enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a muscle car enthusiast and loved going to the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) U.S. Nationals. He went to the Indianapolis 500 with his brother for 50+ years. He had a great appreciation for music of many genres, and recently enjoyed going to bluegrass music festivals. He and Julie enjoyed camping, skiing, gardening, and traveled to most of the 50 states and abroad.
He lived a life devoted to Christ and his family. He was ever ready to share with those who asked about his salvation and the freedom that comes from the Word of God, through Jesus. Visitation will be at noon (CT) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Eastwood Baptist Church Fairview Campus, with a celebration of life following at 2 pm (CT). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gideons International, Eastwood Baptist Church Missions or Baptist Medical and Dental Mission International (BMDMI): BMDMI - Weston Smith Team; 11 Plaza Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.
