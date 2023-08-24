Perry Thomas Rose, 81, of Cynthiana, KY, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Harrison Memorial Hospital. Born in Harrison County on December 11, 1941, to the late William and Bertha Collins Rose. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter; Ashlie Rose Eads, a brother; William Rose Jr., and a sister; Betty Rose Perraut.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Rose; two sons, Steve (Joey) Rose, Christopher (Amber) Rose; three daughters, Lois (Billy) May, Lesley (Rocky) Scott and Kellie Rose; sister-in-law, Aileen Rose; son-in-law, Brandon Eads; five grandchildren, Keith Rose, Elijah (Melissa) Rose, Dylan Rose, Devon Rose and Luke Eads; two great-grandchildren; three special friends, Richard Anness, Al McNeese and Josh Duruttya, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home. Burial was in Kentontown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US HWY 62 E. Cynthiana KY 41031. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
