Patricia Diane Whalen Fryman, 72, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1950, to the late Ernest Clifton and Anna Ruth Clough Whalen. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Whalen Coy.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jacob Wayne Fryman; a son, Jeffrey (Heather) Wayne Fryman; two daughters, Tricia (Paul) Anne Cain, Lana (Aaron) Marie Boatwright; eight grandchildren, Macy Boatwright, Taylor Fryman, Mia Boatwright, Sara Fryman, Mason Cain, Larissa Boatwright, Candice McCoy and Amber Boatwright.
Patricia was a member at Lair Methodist Church, where she played piano. She was also a member of the Bluegrass Gospel Travelers. Patricia was a wonderful cook, enjoyed her grandkids, gardening flowers, yard sales and was known for her yeast rolls. She will be missed.
Funeral services were on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation on Sunday, Sept. 10. Rick Mattox and the Rev. Terry McDuffey lead services, and burial was in Battle Grove Cemetery following services. Pallbearers were Jeffrey Fryman, Paul Cain, Marty Clough III, Ray Young, Jerry Sanders, Mike Ritchie and Ronnie Franklin. Honorary pallbearers were Rick Mattox, Edward Paul Cain, David Sanders, Aaron Boatwright, Robbie Gaunce, Jim Caskey and Cecil Ritchie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lair Methodist Church, 3660 New Lair Road, Cynthiana, KY 41003.
View and sign the guest bookwww.warefuneralhome.com.
