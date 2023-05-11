Pamela Rae Denniston, 71, Cynthiana, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Grand Haven Nursing Home. Born in Harrison County on Nov. 24, 1951, to the late R.W. and Sue Adams Denniston, she was a retired LPN and member of Sunrise Christian Church. Pamela never failed to speak to anyone and was very friendly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Denniston.
She is survived by her son, George Robert “Rob” Navarre; a brother, Clay Louis (Margie) Denniston; a grandson, Tyler Navarre; a niece, Heather Denniston; two nephews, Chris (Mandy) Denniston and Jake (Lauren) Denniston; three great nieces, Madelynn Denniston, Ava Denniston and Cora Denniston; a great nephew, Logan Denniston, and several cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home by Bro. Clifford Neat with visitation at 5 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
www.warefuneral home.com.
