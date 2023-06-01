Myrna Baker Wall Hehr, 71, of Cynthiana, owner of Early Childhood Centers in Lexington, passed on April 1, 2023.
Her decades of service to the community for shaping young lives will be remembered.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 between noon and 5 p.m. at Clark Nicholasville, with refreshments provided.
She was survived in life by William “Wally” Hehr; son, Duane “Ray” Wall and family.
