Mildred Ann Hill Nelson, 69, of Ocala, FL, passed away on July 03, 2023. She was born in Cynthiana, KY on September 14, 1953, and was one of eight children to Leonard Martin Hill and Virginia Mae Beckett Hill, Kelat, KY.
Mildred, a most generous sister, mother, and grandmother, is survived by her sons, Christopher L. Hill and William Curtis Nelson; four grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.
Upon moving to Ocala, FL, with her parents and siblings in 1968, Mildred worked as a waitress, and went on to be a team member of National Industries as well as Dayco Products/Mark IV Automotive as a lineperson for nearly 30 years.
Mildred was a member of the former Ocala Church of God and now Living Waters Church Ocala, FL. A viewing was held at Roberts Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL. The funeral service was on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
To honor Mildred, the family is accepting donations to Hospice of Marion County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.