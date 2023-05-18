Martha Ruth Hatton, 86, passed away on May 5, 2023, in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Martha was born in Winchester, Kentucky, on Aug. 14, 1936, to the late Oscar Ginter and Pina Frances Hall Cook. She worked as a bus driver with the Fayette County Public Schools for many years and was a lifelong member of Southland Christian Church. She was a proficient seamstress earlier in her life and was known to enjoy painting, drawing and reading in her free time. She was greatly loved and cherished by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Edward Lee) Weber and Sandra (Michael) Sharp; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Crawford; grandchildren, Autumn Blackburn, Brooke Hart, Amanda Phillips, Whitney Nehls, Courtney Allender, Casey Crawford, Mollica Hall, Chad Sharp and Trinity Curtsinger; and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Wayne Crawford.
A funeral service was held for Martha Hatton on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Clark Legacy Center, Nicholasville, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Ms. Martha Ruth Hatton to Hospice of Cynthiana.
