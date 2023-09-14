Lowell Jackson Clifford, 87, died Sept. 9, 2023, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
Lowell was born at home at 23 Main Street in Cynthiana on March 1, 1936, to the late Martin E. Clifford and Alnora (Hudgins) Clifford. Lowell graduated from Marshall School, Cynthiana High School, Eastern Kentucky University, Devry Technical Institute and obtained a Master Craftsman Certification for the ability to reproduce all types of art for all printing processes.
Lowell joined the United States Air Force upon graduation from High School and served in New York, Georgia, Okinawa, South Carolina and Texas for 3 ½ years during the Korean War. Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge from the USAF, he joined the KY National Guard and worked as an Administrative and Supply technician for two years. He owned and operated a cattle farm in Connersville in Harrison County starting in 1971. Lowell was heavily involved in Harrison County Ag Extension organizations serving in several positions and Harrison County farm innovations for the duration of his farm ownership.
Mary Sue (Florence) Clifford preceded him in death in 2014. They were devotedly married for 57 years. Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Thomas Clifford, Jerry Clifford, Gilbert Skinner; two sisters, Mary Lou Bishop, Rosella Skinner; a sister-in-law, Gracie Skinner; a grandmother, Mary Hudgins who remained a special person for him.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark Evans (Stephanie) Clifford, Dwight Keith (Leslie) Clifford; three grandchildren, Carrie (Dylan) Paul, Charles Jackson (Tomi Jean) Clifford, Matthew Evans (Amber) Clifford; five great-grandchildren, Finley and Kimmel Paul, Henley and Maggie Clifford, and Nolan Evans Clifford; two brothers, David (Cheryl) Clifford, Jeffery (Laura) Clifford; several nieces and nephews and a special niece, Hannah Matthews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in Lowell’s memory to either Harrison County 4-H or the Harrison County Beef Cattle Association Inc., both at this address: 668 New Lair Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
