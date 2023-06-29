Lou Mary Pulliam, age 88, loving mother of three, and adoring wife to husband Royce C. Pulliam (who predeceased her in 2015), passed away peacefully in the early hours of June 26, 2023.
A lifelong Kentucky native, Lou Mary was well-known and respected in her small hometown of Cynthiana for 66 years before moving to Lexington to be closer to family. Later in life, she and Royce also resided and loved making memories with their family in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born to Robert Walter and Lucille McCauley Switzer and raised on a picturesque farm in Cynthiana with her cherished siblings, Charlie, Karrol, Anne and Bobby.
Lou Mary graduated from Harrison County High School and attended Mars Hill, a Christian University in North Carolina where she was the freshman homecoming attendant in 1953. In 1954 she married the love of her life, Royce C. Pulliam and, as the story goes, it was love at first sight.
They lived briefly in Los Angeles, CA, where Royce worked for the FBI before moving back to Cynthiana to raise their family. Along with caring for her family, Lou Mary was involved in all aspects of the family businesses.
Lou Mary, was a warm, compassionate and gracious woman who always went out of her way to help others — no matter what. She was the ever-present cheerleader and moral compass for her family. She was a true homemaker, in every sense of the word. She lived her life in the most merciful way, saw the good in everything and encouraged others to do the same. Her actions and the incredible example that she showed all who knew her were an inspiration. Unwavering in her faith, Lou Mary was certain in God’s promises, plans, and love.
Lou Mary was a true matriarch whose kindness touched countless lives and she loved her family fiercely. Royce and Lou Mary never left each other’s side in 61 years and held hands everywhere they went until his passing in 2015. Their unwavering love for each other was an inspiration to us all. We are thankful that they are now at peace and reunited in the house of the Lord.
Lou Mary is predeceased in death by her parents and brothers, Charles H. Switzer and Karrol Lee Switzer. She is survived by her sister Anne (Herb) VonGruenigen, and her brother Robert M. (Mara Beth) Switzer.
She is also survived by her three children, Lu Ann (Garnett) Furnish, Mary Carter (Dwight) Conder, and Royce Gaines (Tomi Anne) Pulliam. She was “Mommaw” to her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who she dearly loved and who brought so much joy to her life, Wes (Rachel) Furnish, Hunter Furnish, Dane (Lindsey) Holland, MacKenzie (Hunter) Howe, Maisie Holland, Mia Pulliam, Maggie Pulliam, Lyla Furnish, Charli Lou Mary Howe, Campbell Howe, Carter Holland, and Emersyn Holland; three precious sister-in-laws, Judy Switzer, Dorothy Switzer and Velda Martin; Switzer nieces and nephews, Karrol Thomas Switzer, Tim Switzer, Roy Switzer, Elizabeth Wright, Susan Wilson, Sara Anderson, Laura Patterson, DeAnne Elmore, R.W. Switzer, Stuart
Switzer and Seth Switzer; Pulliam nieces and nephew, Sherry Hughes, Shea Ernest, Shanda Crosby, Leigh Geisler and Bill Brent Pulliam, and many other loving family members. Thank you to her very special family friends, Paddy Madaleno and Jennifer and Tu Phan to whom we are forever grateful for their love, care and support of our beloved mom.
Lou Mary will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew her. Thank you to everyone for their kindness and prayers throughout this difficult time.
Lou Mary will be honored with a celebration of life service officiated by Rev. Wayne Spivey and Rev. Steve Crosby on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Cynthiana Baptist Church, 212 E. Pleasant Street, Cynthiana, Ky. 41031. Visitation preceding the service from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery, Cynthiana, KY, following the service.
Pallbearers: Wes Furnish, Hunter Furnish, Dane Holland, Hunter Howe, Karrol Thomas, RW Switzer, Stuart Switzer, Seth Switzer, Tim Switzer, Roy Switzer, Bill Brent Pulliam
Ware Funeral Home is overseeing arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cynthiania Baptist Church for the “Royce & Lou Mary Pulliam Memorial Scholarship”, 212 E Pleasant Street, Cynthiana, KY 41031. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
