Liska Ann Harrison, 61, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her home in Cynthiana.
A Harrison County native born Dec. 6, 1961, to the late Phillip and Harlene Faye Coldiron Harrison, she worked for many years as a medical records clerk for Dr. Clark and the Harrison County Health Department and was a member of The Church of the Advent, Episcopal. Liska loved cooking, family gatherings and being out enjoying the world.
Surviving are her significant other, Steve Fightmaster; her son, Daniel (Amanda Jo) Harrison; her brother, David (Cindy) Clark; 2 sisters, Theresa (Tim) Cember and Debbie Lynn Morris; and a grandson, Connor Harrison.
Services were Monday, June 5, at The Church of the Advent with burial following in Republican Church Cemetery.
Casketbearers were Jason Allen, David Clark, Robert Cannon, Steve Fightmaster, Daniel Harrison and David Morris.
