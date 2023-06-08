Lillie “Sissie” Levi, age 75 of Cynthiana, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
Born in Fayette County on April 16, 1948, to the late Robert B. Barnes and Lillie Margaret Coy, she served her community as a nurse with several doctors over the years including Dr. George Frazier, Dr. Don R. Stephens, Dr. A.C. Wright and most recently Dr. Dwight E. Lewis. She was a part of the Harrison County Homemakers. Lillie also attended Unity Christian Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Forrest Thomas Levi and a son, Patrick Levi.
She is survived by two daughters, Amy Levi and Mandia (Josh) Stroub; two brothers, Robert Barnes Jr., William Ross Barnes; three grandchildren, Journee Levi, Hunter Stroub, Liliauna Stroub and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were Wednesday, June 7 at Ware Funeral Home with visitation Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Ware Funeral Home. Burial was in Battle Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or National Audubon Society, Attn: Donations, 225 Varick Street, 7TH floor, New York, Ny 10014. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
