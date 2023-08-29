Judy Dianne Bedford Sims, age 74, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Harrison Memorial Hospital. Born on January 10, 1949, to the late Roscoe and Louise Bedford. She attended Benson United Methodist Church. Judy’s greatest pride was her husband, kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her life revolved around her family. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter; Michelle Barton.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years; Ronnie Sims; two daughters, Patty (Bud) Purcell, and Tonya (Ronnie) Fuller; two sisters, Audrey (Virgil) Dryden and Carolyn Baker; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Shawn) Norman, Charles (Ashley) Fuller, Stephen (Natalie) Fuller, Justin Purcell, Jayla Barton, Kimberly (Cody) Ward and Devon Harris; eleven great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at noon at Ware Funeral Home with visitation on Wednesday, August 30. Burial will be in Pythian Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers are Justin Purcell, Charles Fuller, Stephen Fuller, Devon Harris, Cody Ward and Jamie Harris. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Benson United Methodist Church, 563 KY HWY 1744, Berry, KY 41003. View and sign the guest bookwww.warefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.