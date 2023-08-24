Jewell Laura Teals Price, 91, wife of the late L. T. Price, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler.
Born March 23, 1932 in Harrison County to the late Sherman & Lucille Dennis Teals, she was a loving homemaker, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Kentucky 481 Falmouth Chapter and member of Central Christian Church. Jewell enjoyed cooking, sewing and quilting.
Surviving are 4 children: Lawrence J. “Joe” Price of Cynthiana, Judy D. (John) Bennett of Cynthiana, Bonnie (Roy) Parks of Lady Lake, Florida, & Suzanne Jean Price of Winchester; a brother, Wayne Teals of Berry; a sister, Wanda Hartin of Cynthiana; a son-in-law, Edwin Taylor, Jr.; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Teresa L. Taylor, and 2 granddaughters, Kathy Jo Bennett & Stephanie Jo Price.
An Eastern Star service was held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, August 19th at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with funeral services by Bro. Kevin Jett immediately following. Burial was in the Sunrise Cemetery.
Jewell’s grandchildren will serve as casketbearers.
Visitation was from 1:00 P.M. Saturday until the time of services.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hope in Maysville or the charity of one’s choice.
