James Oaks Jr., 66, Cynthiana, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his residence. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 7, 1956, to the late James Oaks Sr. and Helen McAlpin Jackson, James served in the United States Air Force earning the rank of Major. He later retired from 3M. He was also a member of the Cynthiana Elk’s club. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Mead, and a sister, Margaret Belcher.
He is survived by his two sons, James (Christina) Oaks III and Steven (Amy) Oaks; a daughter, Raegan (Chance) Roberson; six grandchildren, Amber Willis, Craig Oaks, Steven Oaks II, Shelby Carol Oaks, LJ Roberson and Loni Roberson; and a great-grandchild, Cameron Price.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home with visitation Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cynthiana Elk’s Lodge.
Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery. Active Pallbearers are, Justin Williams, Steve Whitson, Mike Wachter, IV Collins, Tony Muntz and Bobby Herrington. Honorary Pallbearers are Blaine Colson, Ralph Eddie, Brad Hatfield, Faye Moore and the members of The Cynthiana Elk’s Lodge #438.
