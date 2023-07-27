Harold Light Duckworth, 83, has gone to his Heavenly Home on July 22, 2023, and has been reunited with many family and friends that have gone before. He was born on October 4, 1939, to the late Hannah Teegarden Duckworth and Durward Light Duckworth. He gracefully battled a genetic disease, Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Disease, for over 40 years.
Besides his parents, Harold is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Carlton Duncan, two great nephews, Austin Galbreath, and Duncan Bell.
Harold is survived by his loving wife and caregiver of 61 years, Mary Jane McCauley Duckworth. They were married October 14, 1961 at Republican Christian Church in Cynthiana, KY.
Survivors also include his precious siblings and sister and brother-in-laws, Patricia Duncan and Cutty (Charlotte) Duckworth and Betty (George) Ballard. Harold has three children whom he loved deeply. Michael Glenn (Debbie) Duckworth, Angela Marie (Kenny) Jorette and Dale McCauley (Lori) Duckworth. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Amanda (Ben) Dennison, Steven (Annie) Duckworth, Wesley Jorette, Wilson Duckworth, Emma Jorette and Dylan Duckworth. Also making him so proud are three great grandchildren, Sarah Dennison, Harry Dennison and Will Duckworth.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren along with his nephews, Gary Duncan, Danny Duckworth and Eric Ballard. Honorary Pallbearers are Danny Marsh, Doug Wilson, John David McCauley, his three angels from Harrison Memorial Hospital, (Whitney Slade, Katie Furnish and Chelsea Rawlings), Bobby Duncan, Larry Duncan, John Galbreath, Connie Bell, Sherry Judy, Becky Galbreath, Ellen Toles, David Ross and Fred Watson.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses, technicians and staff from Bluegrass Care Navigators, the staff of Licking Valley Medical Clinic, the staff at Harrison Memorial Hospital infusion clinic, the staff from Sorrell Medical Supply, Kyle Hatterick and the staff from Hometown Pharmacy, his caregiver Angie Lemons who took such excellent care of him over the many years and recent months. Also, we would like to send a special thank you to our family, friends and neighbors who took such good care of Ducky/Dad and us as we went through this end-of-life journey.
Harold was a member of Beaver Baptist Church and was an avid farmer and welder. Harold taught welding at Harrison County Vocational School for 5 years. He was the first to breed Simmental Cattle east of the Mississippi River. He traveled the United States hauling and showing these cattle. As time went on and farming was less fruitful, he became a certified crop advisor and bought his beloved John Deere Skid Steer and loved to “pretty things up”! He had a very intellectual mind and was very creative.
Harold formed a few businesses over his lifetime which included Duckworth Sales Management, D&R Simmental, partnership with Humberto Reyes, San Antonio, Texas, Bluegrass Exporting, Inc, and Total Agriculture Services of KY, Inc.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge, Kentucky State Nature Preserves Commission Board and the American Simmental Association.
Harold was a Certified Crop Advisor with American Society of Agronomy and a Certified Nutrient Management Specialist/NRCS. He received a certificate of training in conservation buffers and water quality from Iowa State University. He served as past President of the Kentucky Simmental Association and in 1977 received the “Mr. Simmental Award” for outstanding service from the Kentucky Simmental Association. He hosted the first cattle sale for the Harrison County Beef Cattle Association and several Simmental sales at the farm. Harold planted hundreds of acres of wildflowers, native trees and native warm season grasses on farms across Kentucky through Conservation Reserve Programs and other USDA programs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 27, 2023. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 26, 2023 with a Masonic service at 8:00 P.M. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US HWY 6 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 Beaver Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Tom Stivers, 91 Judy Ridge Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031, Cynthiana Christian Church Backyard Ministries, P.O. Box 236, Cynthiana, KY 41031. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.