Forest Thomas “Tom” Levi, 79, Cynthiana, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington. Born in Scott County on Aug. 21,1943, to the late Eugene Levi and Bernice Smith. He was a retired tool and die maker at Toyota and had a love for classic cars. He also attended Unity Christian Church. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Patrick Levi, four brothers, Steve Levi, Charles Levi, David Levi and Joe Levi and a sister, Billie Bradford.
He is survived by his wife Sissie Levi; two daughters, Amy Levi and Mandia (Josh) Stroub; three brothers, Tim (Robin) Levi, Terry (Donna) Levi, Jimmy (Sally) Levi; a sister; Judy Hill; a sister-in-law, Barbara Levi; three grandchildren, Journee Levi, Hunter Stroub and Liliauna Stroub and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home with visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity Christian Church, 5848 Ky-36, Cynthiana, Ky 41031 or The American Heart Association, National Center 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Tx 75231.
