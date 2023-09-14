Desha Henson, 66, passed away at his home on Sept. 9, 2023. He was the son of the late Harlo and Betty Worrell Henson.
Desha is survived by his wife, Beth Penniman Henson; two sons, Matthew (Jenny) and Daniel (Kaitlyn); a sister, Sharon L. Henson; and four grandchildren: Audrey, Sawyer, Rhett, and Oliver.
Desha was a 1975 graduate of Harrison County High School, a 1979 graduate of Georgetown College (Business Administration degree and member of PHA), and he also earned a Masters in Banking from LSU. The first half of Desha’s career was spent in banking and the second half of his career was spent working at Farmers Tobacco Company where Desha eventually served as President.
Desha’s “North Star” was his family. He enjoyed spending time with them as well as supporting their interests. Consequently, he visited various sports fields and courts throughout Central Kentucky following his sons’ athletic pursuits. Desha also enjoyed “daycations” where the family went to some historical spot, the zoo, aquarium, Kings Island, or a museum because it was “time together” with the people he loved most. He also enjoyed watching sports, reading, and history.
As a member of Cynthiana Baptist Church, Desha had served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher in the Youth Department, and moderator during church business sessions. He especially enjoyed spending time with the Youth during the years that his sons were involved in activities there. Desha also enjoyed singing in the Adult Choir for many years and he especially relished doing the special music presentations at Easter and Christmas as well as singing in the men’s quartet.
Those who knew Desha will miss his sense of humor, his analytical mind, his compassion, his supportiveness, his insightful conversational ability, and the love he gave us so freely.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 U.S. 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
The service will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. Bro. Richard Kendall and Bro. Harry Crozier will preside over services, and burial will follow services at Battle Grove Cemetery.
