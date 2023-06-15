Deborah Elizabeth Dennis Lutes, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana. She was born September 9, 1951 in Cynthiana to the late James Hillman Dennis and Lois Taylor Dennis. She was an employee of Harrison County Senior Citizens Center, a former preschool teacher, Sunday School teacher, and faithful member of Cynthiana First Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Eddie Lee Lutes; an older brother, James William Dennis; and a granddaughter, Diana Jordan Techau.
Debbie left a legacy of faith and love to those who survived her: a son, Eddie Wayne (Rebecca) Lutes, Cynthiana; a daughter, Stephanie Lutes (Neal) Techau, Cynthiana; a brother, Tommy (Debbie) Taylor, Cynthiana; a sister, Sharon (Billy) Fowler, Cynthiana; a sister-in-law, Judy Dennis, Lexington; six grandchildren, Kensi Techau (Evan) Duszynski; Taylor Techau (Luke) Boyd; Ashlyn Techau (Levi) Begley; Lahni Techau (Clay) Jones, Emmalee Lutes, and Zachary (fiancé Kendra Fizette) Lutes; and seven great-grandchildren, Wilder and Avynlee Jones, Clyde and Saul Boyd, Reed and Brantley Whisman, and Hallie Lutes.
She will be remembered by those who loved and knew her as a faithful follower of Jesus, a wonderful Sunday School teacher, a caring woman with a sense of humor, a wise and prayerful “Gran” who was always up for coffee and conversations about life, family and faith, and a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great aunt, sister and friend.
A visitation was held on Sunday, May 21, 4-7 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. A funeral service honoring Debbie’s life was held Monday, May 22, at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Pastor Tim Gould and Pastor Scott Haynes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cynthiana First Church of God, P.O. Box 35, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.