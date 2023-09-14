David Wayne Johnson, 62, formerly of Cynthiana, died unexpectedly in Baltimore, Maryland on Aug. 27, 2023 of complications due to diabetes.
He was the son of Grady and Joan Lawson. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church.
Memorials can be sent to Cynthiana Christian Church, 202 N. Main St., Cynththiana, Ky.
